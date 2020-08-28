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Sorting Yourself Out | Jordan Peterson and Stefan Molyneux
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20 views • August 28, 2020
Self-Authoring Program: http://www.selfauthoring.com
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3768/sorting-yourself-out-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3768-sorting-yourself-out-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
"People who spend time writing carefully about themselves become happier, less anxious and depressed and physically healthier. They become more productive, persistent and engaged in life. This is because thinking about where you came from, who you are and where you are going helps you chart a simpler and more rewarding path through life."
Dr. Peterson's SelfAuthoring Suite special for you and a friend is discounted 20% for Stefan Molyneux viewers and listeners. Go to www.selfauthoring.com. Click the Purchase tab. Add SelfAuthoring Suite Summer Special to cart. Click checkout. Select credit card or PayPal. For "Got a code?" enter molyneux. Available until August 31, 2017.
Dr. Jordan Peterson is a Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist and the author of “Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief.”
Website: http://www.jordanbpeterson.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/JordanPetersonVideos
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/Maps-of-Meaning
Self-Authoring Course: http://www.selfauthoring.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3768/sorting-yourself-out-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3768-sorting-yourself-out-jordan-peterson-and-stefan-molyneux
"People who spend time writing carefully about themselves become happier, less anxious and depressed and physically healthier. They become more productive, persistent and engaged in life. This is because thinking about where you came from, who you are and where you are going helps you chart a simpler and more rewarding path through life."
Dr. Peterson's SelfAuthoring Suite special for you and a friend is discounted 20% for Stefan Molyneux viewers and listeners. Go to www.selfauthoring.com. Click the Purchase tab. Add SelfAuthoring Suite Summer Special to cart. Click checkout. Select credit card or PayPal. For "Got a code?" enter molyneux. Available until August 31, 2017.
Dr. Jordan Peterson is a Professor of Psychology at the University of Toronto, a clinical psychologist and the author of “Maps of Meaning: The Architecture of Belief.”
Website: http://www.jordanbpeterson.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/JordanPetersonVideos
Twitter: https://twitter.com/jordanbpeterson
Book: http://www.fdrurl.com/Maps-of-Meaning
Self-Authoring Course: http://www.selfauthoring.com
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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