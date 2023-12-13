NWO: America is home of false flags

FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Blunts4Jesus
The United States, the second beast of Revelation 13, the beast or kingdom or nation that rises out of the earth in Revelation 13:11-16, is home to false flags. False flags are staged events launched by an oppressive regime, which are used by that same government to commit acts of violence against their own people or against another nation.
The United States works together in unison with the first beast of Revelation 13, the Vatican, which is the beast or kingdom or nation that rises out of the sea in Revelation 13:1-10.
For
pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at
sdc@sdcministries.org.
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.