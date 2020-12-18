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The biggest experiment ever done
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202 views • December 18, 2020
Sucharit Bhakdi with Del Bigtree, December 18, 2020
Award-winning virologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi elucidates why the rushed #Covid19 vaccine trials represent the world's largest medical experiment perpetrated on the globe in human history. Dr. Bhakdi details why the public should not only doubt it’s efficacy, but also be wary of unstudied dangers.
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-biggest-experiment-ever-done/
Award-winning virologist, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi elucidates why the rushed #Covid19 vaccine trials represent the world's largest medical experiment perpetrated on the globe in human history. Dr. Bhakdi details why the public should not only doubt it’s efficacy, but also be wary of unstudied dangers.
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-biggest-experiment-ever-done/
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