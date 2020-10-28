Offshoring My Foreign Currency Portfolio To Belize (Early Stages)

Offshoring your property is a key component of your Five Flags Strategy. Your independence infrastructure requires you to be strategically internationalizing and decentralizing your property. As a supply and demand practitioner, you have the ability to manage a portfolio of foreign currencies -- you should place this in a larger strategic context for yourself. For a fuller explanation, check out today's video!



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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