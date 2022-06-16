War Room Prayer: - June 16 2022: "Chariots of Fire"

Jessica Knock leads Lamb Network TV in the 'War Room Prayer.'

Why was the young servant Elijah fearful, whilst Elijah was fearless? The answer is this: they both saw different things. Elijah saw a even greater angelic army on 'chariots of fire.' Elijah had spiritual insight, which is why he could so boldly say, " Do not fear, for those who are with us are more than those who are with them." 2 Kings 6:16

The El Shaddai of the angelic armies is with you. No weapon formed against you shall prosper and every tongue that shall rise against you in judgment you shall rise against in judgment you shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of Yahuah, and their righteousness is of me, says Yahuah. Isaiah 54:17

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