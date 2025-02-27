Great Gold Grab Starts Chaos in Bullion & Bitcoin and Your Cash

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The global financial system is shifting as we speak. The U.S is setting up a Sovereign Wealth Fund that will include Bitcoin and Physical gold, so now there is a global scramble to get all of the American Gold back. That scramble has created a run on physical gold and silver and at the same time some thing crashed the cryptocurrency market 15% so BTC could be bought cheap, 25,000 BTC to be exact.
