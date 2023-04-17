Create New Account
The mission of the New Federal State of China is to complete the unfinished cause of the 8964 pioneers, that is, to establish a democratic system of one person, one vote
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
新中国联邦就是要完成8964先驱的未完事业，即建立一人一票的民主制度。

The mission of the New Federal State of China is to complete the unfinished cause of the 8964 pioneers, that is, to establish a democratic system of one person, one vote.



