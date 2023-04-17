https://gettr.com/post/p2ejvnnf680
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mos #patriotswithgrit #释放郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #takedowntheccp
新中国联邦就是要完成8964先驱的未完事业，即建立一人一票的民主制度。
The mission of the New Federal State of China is to complete the unfinished cause of the 8964 pioneers, that is, to establish a democratic system of one person, one vote.
