The Strengthcast Powershow: The BBcom Podcast Kristen Lettenberger Pelvic Floor Health and Breathing
On this week's show we turn the mic and cameras over to our friends at BBcom as they bring on an expert who truly shines a light on one of the most important performance factors that many of us may have not considered. Enjoy and learn.

Dive into why pelvic floor health pertains to both men and women, and how it impacts athletic performance, sexual performance and everyday health. Additionally, we'll cover different breathing techniques based on lifts and load, as well as progressing powerlifting through complementary strength work.

Kristen Lettenberger is a Doctor of Physical Therapy and Certified Strength and Conditioning Coach based in New York City with Bespoke Treatments. She specializes in postpartum health and pelvic floor therapy.
