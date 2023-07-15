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Faint not, overcome the world & follow Christ in these end times!
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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37 views • July 15, 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Christians Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.

Beautiful words of encouragement, a lovely sermon from pastor Craig encouraging God’s people to faint not, to overcome the world and to follow Christ in these evil end times.

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Follower of Christ777: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuaovercomeend timesson of godyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfollow christfather of lightsfaint notanother comforter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy