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PATRIOTS IN TUNE #338: BO HINES (NC-5) #NC05 4-5-2021
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30 views • April 06, 2021
#TuneIn2InTune on the Patriots In Tune show. Tonight we welcome Bo Hines to the show. Bo is running for Congress to fight for the great people of North Carolina's 5th district.
A message from Bo Hines: I'm running for Congress to fight for the great people of North Carolina's 5th district.
To fight for fair trade, creating and protecting good jobs and economic opportunities. To fight to invest in our infrastructure and negotiate quality affordable healthcare. To fight for regulation reform that simplifies business. To fight against the tyranny of mobs and big tech companies that want to take away our God-given rights. And to fight to make sure your vote is counted at the ballot box and your voice is heard in Washington DC.
Over the next few months, I’m going to spend all of my time traveling the 5th district. I hope to meet and talk to every single one of you. I want to hear your stories, learn about your struggles, and talk about how we can unleash our district’s great potential.
Check out his website here: https://bo4nc.com/
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm-2:00pm EST
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
A message from Bo Hines: I'm running for Congress to fight for the great people of North Carolina's 5th district.
To fight for fair trade, creating and protecting good jobs and economic opportunities. To fight to invest in our infrastructure and negotiate quality affordable healthcare. To fight for regulation reform that simplifies business. To fight against the tyranny of mobs and big tech companies that want to take away our God-given rights. And to fight to make sure your vote is counted at the ballot box and your voice is heard in Washington DC.
Over the next few months, I’m going to spend all of my time traveling the 5th district. I hope to meet and talk to every single one of you. I want to hear your stories, learn about your struggles, and talk about how we can unleash our district’s great potential.
Check out his website here: https://bo4nc.com/
***Disclaimer: The opinions and views of our guests DO NOT necessarily reflect the opinions and views of the "Patriots In Tune" channel.
PATRIOTS IN TUNE channel hosted by Toots Sweet and the lovely Jewels Jones.
Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri 9:00pm-11:00pm EST and Wed's from 12:00pm-2:00pm EST
You can find us on all of these platforms: https://linktr.ee/PatriotsInTune
Donate To Us!
PayPal:
paypal.me/PatriotsInTune
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/PatriotsInTune
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