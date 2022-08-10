Prostate Inflammation Signs & Symptoms (& Why They Occur)

In this video, we’re going to talk about how to shrink your enlarged prostate and stop nighttime bathroom trips.

The daily formula has 14 essential bladder and prostate herbs, minerals, and vitamins to work from within to eliminate all problems. = https://cutt.ly/sJ2Jmpn

Some of the Fluxactive benefits include augmenting sleep, better bladder control, preventing chronic bladder infections, and expanding your overall wellbeing.

The freedom that users experience by getting away from the nearest bathroom is often taken for granted, but Fluxactive Completes users to restore their routine. The creators combine 14 ingredients in a proprietary blend to give users the power of Fluxactive Complete. The formula helps consumers improve their prostate health, but it also supports their reproductive system and bladder, eliminating the embarrassing leaks and bathroom visits that can consume their lives.

Fluxactive Complete works using a blend of 14 natural ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, herbs, and plants.

Take two Fluxactive Complete capsules daily, then support your prostate and other crucial body systems without relying on drugs or surgery.

Fluxactive Complete uses ingredients like saw palmetto extract, found in many prostate health supplements to support prostate health in various ways.

According to Fluxactive Complete, saw palmetto extract can address male prostate health and promote a healthy prostate size.

As men get older, their prostate tends to get bigger. Approximately 50% of men develop benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) as they reach middle age. As men get older, approximately 80% of them develop BPH. Others develop more serious prostate issues.





50% of men will have an enlarged prostate during their lifetime. An enlarged prostate is also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). This condition can cause frequent urination and sleep interruptions.

Is BPH the same as prostate cancer? BPH is actually very different from prostate cancer—take a look.





BPH:

• Not deadly

• Does not turn into cancer

• Does not spread

• Urination problems





Prostate cancer:

• Damaged normal mitochondria turn into cancer

• Can spread

• Painful urination

• Blood in urine

• Erectile dysfunction

• Painful ejaculation

• Blood in semen





Estrogen may be responsible for many prostate cancer cases. Food-sourced phytoestrogens could be beneficial for those with early-stage cancer. However, they may increase your risks if you have stage 3 to 4 cancer.





Type 2 estrogen increases your risk of BPH. Phytoestrogens can help decrease type 2 estrogen. Aromatase inhibitors and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors may also lower your risk of BPH.





Causes of an enlarged prostate:





1. Decreased testosterone and increased estrogen

As you age, your testosterone decreases and your estrogen increases. Type 2 estrogen is the primary cause of an enlarged prostate.





2. DHT

Aside from causing hair loss, DHT can also increase your risk of an enlarged prostate. High levels of 5-alpha reductase can increase DHT.





How to reduce your risk of BPH:





1. Phytoestrogen-rich foods

• Genistein

• Cruciferous vegetables





2. Aromatase inhibitors

• Citrus peels

• Stinging nettle root

• DIM





3. 5-alpha reductase inhibitors

• Saw palmetto

• Pumpkin seeds

• Zinc

• Green tea





4. Normalize your insulin

• Healthy Keto

• Intermittent fasting





5. Reduce potential estrogen boosters

• Cut out alcohol

• Decrease dairy consumption

• Avoid plastics

• Filter your water

• Eat organic foods