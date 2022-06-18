Gonzalo Lira: 2022.06.18 IMPORTANT—A Message for Americans (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Gonzalo Lira II at:-

https://youtu.be/ZQB7uWuWpBw

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO TO ANY AND ALL AMERICANS — I MAKE NO MONEY FROM IT — THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE VIDEO





My only other social media: https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968





Because I've lost access to all my accounts and channels to the SBU (Ukraine's secret police), I don't have any way to promote my content—so please be so kind as to share this video with anyone whom you think might learn something. GL



