Gonzalo Lira: 2022.06.18 IMPORTANT—A Message for Americans (mirrored)

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Mirrored from You Tube channel Gonzalo Lira II at:-
https://youtu.be/ZQB7uWuWpBw
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO TO ANY AND ALL AMERICANS — I MAKE NO MONEY FROM IT — THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE VIDEO
My only other social media: https://twitter.com/GonzaloLira1968
Because I've lost access to all my accounts and channels to the SBU (Ukraine's secret police), I don't have any way to promote my content—so please be so kind as to share this video with anyone whom you think might learn something. GL