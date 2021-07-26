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Big Tech Terrorism, Get in Andrew Cuomo's Van
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251 views • July 26, 2021
Big tech is getting ready to label you a terrorist and Andrew Cuomo wants to give you a ride to a lovely vaccination facility.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1419665282650550274
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1419741200865796103
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/564855-tech-coalition-expands-tracking-of-extremist-content
https://gifct.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/GIFCT-TaxonomyReport-2021.pdf
https://www.hedayahcenter.org/partnerships/
Sources:
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1419665282650550274
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1419741200865796103
https://thehill.com/policy/technology/564855-tech-coalition-expands-tracking-of-extremist-content
https://gifct.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/GIFCT-TaxonomyReport-2021.pdf
https://www.hedayahcenter.org/partnerships/
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