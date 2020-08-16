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Michigan health center workers stage fake patients in COVID19 testing line for CBS News
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96 views • August 16, 2020
Project Veritas, May 6, 2020
A CBS News crew pulled medical professionals off the floor at the Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to line up in their vehicles so a CBS film crew would have a long line for their COVID-19 coverage.
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/cbs-news-this-morning-aired-faked-covid-19-drive-through-testing-site-line/
BREAKING UPDATES: ExposeCBS.com
Project Veritas is an American activist group. The group uses disguises and hidden cameras to uncover corruption.
Funeral directors in COVID-19 epicenter doubt legitimacy of deaths attributed to pandemic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Z4FVWAKKiGo/
Project Veritas
https://www.projectveritas.com/brave
https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals
A CBS News crew pulled medical professionals off the floor at the Cherry Medical Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to line up in their vehicles so a CBS film crew would have a long line for their COVID-19 coverage.
https://www.projectveritas.com/news/cbs-news-this-morning-aired-faked-covid-19-drive-through-testing-site-line/
BREAKING UPDATES: ExposeCBS.com
Project Veritas is an American activist group. The group uses disguises and hidden cameras to uncover corruption.
Funeral directors in COVID-19 epicenter doubt legitimacy of deaths attributed to pandemic
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Z4FVWAKKiGo/
Project Veritas
https://www.projectveritas.com/brave
https://www.youtube.com/user/veritasvisuals
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