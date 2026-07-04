Childhood Obesity: Lifestyle Beats Drugs, Experts Warn

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* Lifestyle interventions outperformed weight-loss drugs alone, reducing BMI and improving body composition among adolescents significantly.
* Combining lifestyle treatment with medication showed best overall results, though evidence came from one trial.
* Lifestyle changes preserved muscle mass, while medication-only weight loss often reduced muscle in children instead.
* Experts questioned long-term GLP-1 safety, citing unknown effects, dependency, and potential abuse risks for youth.
* Nutrition and exercise remain foundational for childhood obesity management, even when medications are prescribed alongside.
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