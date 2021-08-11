The Silent War Ep. 6079: Military Vax Mandate is Here, Activist Judge Pushes FL Vax Mandate

In this episode of the Silent War - The Pentagon Will Require Covid Vaccine For All Active Duty Troops by September 15, and in Fl an activist judge has overturned the Governors ban on mandated Vaccines in businesses. Paving the way for increased coercion. Meanwhile, Bill Gates chuckles when it's suggested the Nonvaccinated Should Be Withheld Their Social Security Benefits.Did you know that Doctors not only are routinely failing to provide Informed Consent to their patients in regards to the experimental medical trial "Vaccines" But they are also getting a $40 bonus for every jab! Can you say Conflict of Interest?Meanwhile, Georgia election officials have been caught in another lie as they Claim Only 5,000 absentee ballots were adjudicated in the 2020 Election – while they previously claimed over 100,000 absentee ballots were adjudicated.All of this, and much more.For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat