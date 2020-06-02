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EL GRANO DEL SISTEMA 315 SUBAN ESTO URGENTE Y BAJEN (resubido aquí)
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41 views • June 02, 2020
Excelente labor periodística de la mano de Javier Ordoñez, la realidad con evidencia empírica. Difundir.
EL 5G 1:26
TODOS EN NACA 30:10
DESEMBARCO EN EUROPA 38:33
EL PLANETA BLOQUEADO 39:53
ECUADOR 47:04
VENEZUELA 48:57
MISTERIO CHINO 50:35
EL AMIGO CHINO 52:47
EL SOCIO CHINO 53:47
EL BOMBERO CHINO 55:29
LA REALIDAD PASA POR OTRO LADO 57:49
NOVELA PROFETICA 1:03:58
ANARQUIA SOCIAL 1:05:30
EL HOMBRE JUSTO EN EL LUGAR JUSTO 1:08:36
CONCLUSIONES 1:12:51
EL 5G 1:26
TODOS EN NACA 30:10
DESEMBARCO EN EUROPA 38:33
EL PLANETA BLOQUEADO 39:53
ECUADOR 47:04
VENEZUELA 48:57
MISTERIO CHINO 50:35
EL AMIGO CHINO 52:47
EL SOCIO CHINO 53:47
EL BOMBERO CHINO 55:29
LA REALIDAD PASA POR OTRO LADO 57:49
NOVELA PROFETICA 1:03:58
ANARQUIA SOCIAL 1:05:30
EL HOMBRE JUSTO EN EL LUGAR JUSTO 1:08:36
CONCLUSIONES 1:12:51
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