© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Verbal babble & the deceitful vocabulary of the modern media age.
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • March 08, 2022
Verbal babble & the deceitful vocabulary of the modern media age.
Words, communication, conversation, everything from our pronunciation to vocabulary; what you hear on mainstream media radio TV and even the Internet are you sure you fully understand what is being said?
Phrases & key words that is considered the truth may have a different truth to one’s own understanding.
The senate, senators, governors, politicians, doctors, medical, big Pharma, and of course the news anchors.
What’s said, is important as what we hear do we really have a clear and precise knowledge.
In this part 1 of a 2 part episode
Hips News will it take a deeper look at the phrases use in this language of “double speak” as it has pro founding effects on our community and world.
Words, communication, conversation, everything from our pronunciation to vocabulary; what you hear on mainstream media radio TV and even the Internet are you sure you fully understand what is being said?
Phrases & key words that is considered the truth may have a different truth to one’s own understanding.
The senate, senators, governors, politicians, doctors, medical, big Pharma, and of course the news anchors.
What’s said, is important as what we hear do we really have a clear and precise knowledge.
In this part 1 of a 2 part episode
Hips News will it take a deeper look at the phrases use in this language of “double speak” as it has pro founding effects on our community and world.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.