Verbal babble & the deceitful vocabulary of the modern media age.



Words, communication, conversation, everything from our pronunciation to vocabulary; what you hear on mainstream media radio TV and even the Internet are you sure you fully understand what is being said?



Phrases & key words that is considered the truth may have a different truth to one’s own understanding.

The senate, senators, governors, politicians, doctors, medical, big Pharma, and of course the news anchors.

What’s said, is important as what we hear do we really have a clear and precise knowledge.

In this part 1 of a 2 part episode

Hips News will it take a deeper look at the phrases use in this language of “double speak” as it has pro founding effects on our community and world.