Holiness in a Godless World-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 10 2025

The Bible Text Regarding the Burning Bush Is the First Mention of "Holy." Contrast with Righteousness, Holiness Has Rather to Do with Something's Essence--Who or What You Are. And, We Know That Holy Means "Separate"; Particularly, "Separated Unto God." Now, Begin to Assess What All It Means That The Holy Ghost Indwells the Born-again Believer: You're Drawn to Christ, Pulled Away from the World; You Thirst for the Word of God; You Grow More and More Like Christ. You Are Sealed in Him--You Can Never Be Removed.