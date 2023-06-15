1Thess lesson #100. The Doctrine of Dispensations is not as complicated as some often teach it to be. The Dispensation of the Gentiles covers the - Age of Innocence, Age of Conscience and the Age of Human Government. From Genesis 1 into Genesis chapter 11 we see all 3 stages under the umbrella of the Dispensation of Gentiles.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.