Breaking_ UN Officially Calls For New Lockdowns To Counter 2 New Viruses

With nations across the world rejecting the UN’s global pandemic power grab, 2 new viruses have appeared to get them across the finish line.
$$Keep InfoWars in the fight! Go to JonesCrowder.com and use Promo Code ALEX for one month FREE!
**Support his case here: https://defendowen.com/
**Defend Alex Jones Fund>>> https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
$$DONATE TO SAVE INFOWARS https://shorturl.at/GKRU4
$$Support Infowars: https://www.infowars.com/crypto/
**Breaking News: https://www.infowars.com/breaking-news/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.