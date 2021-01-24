MAYHEM IN TACOMA.

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ASSOCIATED PRESS
4 hours ago
TACOMA, Wash. – At least two people were injured when a police officer responding to a report of a street race plowed his car through a crowd of pedestrians that had gathered around him and were pounding on the car's windows in downtown Tacoma on Saturday night, officials said.
The incident happened just before 7 p.m. local time as about 100 people were blocking an intersection and watching several cars spinning in circles, police told The News Tribune of Tacoma.
A police car arrived, then drove through the crowd after people tried to block the vehicle, a witness said.
Video posted on social media shows the police car hitting several people and running over at least one person. https://eu.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/01/24/tacoma-police-officer-runs-over-person-cop-car-videos-show/6693409002/