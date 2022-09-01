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Huge Voter Fraud in NH, Auditor Says
The New American
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19 views • September 01, 2022

There was massive cheating in the 2020 election in New Hampshire including "phantom voters" voting from houses they did not live in, warned auditor and New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group leader Marylyn Todd in this interview from the Moment of Truth Summit with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. These irregularities were easily enough to affect the outcome, with Todd saying that some towns had more people voting than the number of people registered to vote. Machine shenanigans were everywhere, too. Todd, who helped represent her state at the summit, also described how Governor Sununu ordered state police to arrest her and numerous other peaceful activists for expressing their concerns. The whole story will be coming out on documentary soon.


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

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trumpvoter fraudnew hampshireelection fraudelection integrity
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