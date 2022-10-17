Stroke + Convulsions on Live TV💉👀

Stroke + Convulsions 💉👀

On October 13, during the live broadcast of the Day to Day program, a guest fainted, generating criticism in viewers due to the reaction that the presenter Carolina Cruz had.

Cruz would apparently have been shocked on the furniture without knowing what to do. However, the reaction of her other set partner, Carolina Soto was immediate and ran to the girl to help her.

The guest's name is María, and she is an actress of the play The Little Prince, who fell to the ground at the end of the presentation. The moment of the loss of consciousness was recorded and shared on social networks.

Source @Covid BC