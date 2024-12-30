The True Speed Of Modern Nuclear Weapons

In this in-depth documentary, the true scale of modern nuclear weapons is shown, but did not include the hypersonic speeds of the other nuclear weapons.





This documentary on nuclear weapons explores the defensive capabilities against ICBMs of countries like the United States and Russia.





Submarine launched missiles like the Trident II can reach Mach 24, delivering multiple warheads, each with destructive power rivaling entire cities.





Russia’s Avangard glider maneuvers at Mach 27, making interception nearly impossible.





The Kinzhal missile travels at Mach 10, closing in on targets within seconds





Even the autonomous Poseidon torpedo, moving at just 64 miles per hour, evades detection by diving thousands of feet below the surface.





Defensive systems such as the S-400 and S-500, as well as the Patriot and Virginia Class submarines, aim to counter these threats, but they offer no absolute shield.





Confirming the doctrine of mutually assured destruction.