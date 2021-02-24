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More deaths likely after the roll out of mRNA 'vaccine'
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171 views • February 24, 2021
A detailed explanation by Professor Dolores Cahill of the dangers of this new experimental technique. It has been fast-tracked for use on humans and not tested or trialled fully. It has NEVER before been used on humans - which makes it an experiment on the world's humanity and not a vaccine in the true meaning of that word.
From previous trials on animals, it was discovered to cause cytokine storm reactions and the eventual death of the animals experimented on, when they were later exposed to a 'wild' virus in the same family of viruses. In the case of humans that could be exposure to the common coronavirus cold or flue. Or even future flu vaccinations.
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Prof. Cahill warns that the same risk will be faced by humans that accept the inoculations. So this video is a must, before any more of us roll up our sleeves in our innocence/ ignorance.
More information at https://biggeesblog.cymru
From previous trials on animals, it was discovered to cause cytokine storm reactions and the eventual death of the animals experimented on, when they were later exposed to a 'wild' virus in the same family of viruses. In the case of humans that could be exposure to the common coronavirus cold or flue. Or even future flu vaccinations.
.
Prof. Cahill warns that the same risk will be faced by humans that accept the inoculations. So this video is a must, before any more of us roll up our sleeves in our innocence/ ignorance.
More information at https://biggeesblog.cymru
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