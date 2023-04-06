Chapter VII. Bitcoin is the alternative system of money

The transcript for this video can be found in the PDF document titled "Bitcoin - The Alternative System (Part 1 of 2)" published on the 15 Jul 2021.It is downloadable via https://www.bitgoldwallet.com/downloads.html
Do subscribe to the channel and share the video with others, if you like the video.
And buy our merch at:
https://www.bitgoldwallet.com/buy-merch.html
Or checkout our other accounts at:
https://localbitcoins.com/accounts/profile/www.bitgoldwallet.com/
https://steemit.com/@bitgoldwallet
https://reddit.com/u/bitgoldwallet
https://reddit.com/u/bitgoldwallet-
https://twitter.com/bitgoldwallet
https://medium.com/@bitgoldwallet-reposted
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bitgoldwallet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.