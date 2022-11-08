🇬🇧 Britain Opens The Door To 'Climate Change Reparations' For Poorer Nations





Business secretary Grant Shapps said the UK was "supportive of discussions" on climate reparations, while Labour and the Scottish National Party gave their full-throated support "in the spirit of solidarity" with developing countries.





Countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh, recently hit by devastating floods, as well as low-lying island nations like the Maldives and Vanuatu, reportedly want payments from richer countries to help mitigate the effects of climate change.





The British negotiating team reportedly accepts that some payments will have to be made to cover the economic cost of climate change, which will reach around $1 trillion by 2050.

SOURCE:

https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/cop-27-climate-reparations-uk/