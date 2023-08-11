Create New Account
Into The Light - From The Makers of 'Out Of Shadows'
Into The Light  - From The Makers of 'Out Of Shadows'


From "Out Of The Shadows" we now take you "Into The Light"

Sound Of Freedom pulls back the curtain on a tragic reality we all have to help own and solve.


Into The Light shows people who “they” are, and exactly how they got away with controlling the minds of the world for so long.


If everyone sees Into The Light… the NWO's grip on humanity will be shattered, and they can no longer commit and hide their crimes against children, or get away with using media and technology to artificially divide We The People.


Agenda 2030 is in motion, and they don’t even hide it, because they truly believe we have already lost all of our power, and they no longer need to fear us. They are wrong.


http://intothelight.movie/watch/2

