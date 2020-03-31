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The Cornerstone Is Coming
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35 views • March 31, 2020
The sermon on the mount is one of the greatest discourses in history, yet hardly anyone can recite any commands of Jesus given in that sermon. The sermon on the mount ends with the parable of the wise and foolish builders, showing that obedience to the teachings of Jesus is a vital part of our salvation. This comparison of false vs. true Christianity exposes a worldwide conspiracy against Jesus. And it is most active within so-called Christian circles.
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Images from Wikipedia
Italiano: Lakewood Church worship, in 2013
The original uploader was ToBeDaniel at Italian Wikipedia
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
A Statue of Saint Charles Borromeo in San Carlos Seminary, Makati City, Philippines
Jayzl Nebre-Villafania
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Bethlehem Bible College sign_1379
James Emery from Douglasville, United States
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images from Flickr
Waiting For The Word
Jesus Returns 09
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
James Emery
Questions from Congregation_1889c
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Ecumenical open-air service on Easter Monday in Germany
Ikar.us - Own work, Karlsruhe:Bild:Ökumeneweg Einweihung.jpg
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
David
Car boot sale Fordham Cambridgeshire
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
EDITED - cropped and sign added
Russell Petcoff
Times Square street preacher
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
EDITED - black and white filter and change of sign
Waiting For The Word
Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Edited: cut Jesus out from background.
Scott Lewis
Brick laying
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Edit - added cornerstone to bottom right
Jake Guild
Church (Portfolio)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
YouTube
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Music
November
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Slow motion
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Ofeliasdream
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Sweet
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
The Lounge
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Tomorrow
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Please write to my email address on the 'About' section of this channel (found next to "business enquiries").
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Images from Wikipedia
Italiano: Lakewood Church worship, in 2013
The original uploader was ToBeDaniel at Italian Wikipedia
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
A Statue of Saint Charles Borromeo in San Carlos Seminary, Makati City, Philippines
Jayzl Nebre-Villafania
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Bethlehem Bible College sign_1379
James Emery from Douglasville, United States
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Images from Flickr
Waiting For The Word
Jesus Returns 09
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
James Emery
Questions from Congregation_1889c
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Ecumenical open-air service on Easter Monday in Germany
Ikar.us - Own work, Karlsruhe:Bild:Ökumeneweg Einweihung.jpg
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
David
Car boot sale Fordham Cambridgeshire
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
EDITED - cropped and sign added
Russell Petcoff
Times Square street preacher
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
EDITED - black and white filter and change of sign
Waiting For The Word
Jesus Ascension to Heaven 15
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Edited: cut Jesus out from background.
Scott Lewis
Brick laying
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Edit - added cornerstone to bottom right
Jake Guild
Church (Portfolio)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
YouTube
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Music
November
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Slow motion
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Ofeliasdream
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Sweet
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
The Lounge
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Tomorrow
https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free...
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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