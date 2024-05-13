Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Island of Dnieper River delta taken due to Russian decisive combat actions
channel image
The Prisoner
9107 Subscribers
Shop now
84 views
Published 13 hours ago

Nestryga Island in the southern delta of the Dnieper River was captured and Russian marines planted the Russian flag. Due to the decisive combat actions of the Dnieper units, it repulsed and destroyed Ukrainian sabotage groups and materiel on the islands in Kherson region.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russian marinesdnieper rivernestryga islandsouthern delta

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket