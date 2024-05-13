Island of Dnieper River delta taken due to Russian decisive combat actions

Nestryga Island in the southern delta of the Dnieper River was captured and Russian marines planted the Russian flag. Due to the decisive combat actions of the Dnieper units, it repulsed and destroyed Ukrainian sabotage groups and materiel on the islands in Kherson region.

