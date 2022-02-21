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Claus Schwab, infiltration in Canada's parlaiment, Justin Trudeau-Castro and his way to end a peacefull protest
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35 views • February 21, 2022
Claus Schwab/Trudeau relationship is emminent. Schwab reveals his way to move men like Trudeau on the stage of his World-Theatre. Schwab wants to get rid of useless eaters, Trudeau likes to beat down peaceful protesters and old ladies. Wonder what he likes more in his spare time. But like snakes do, he hisses beautiful words with his double tongue. In the meantime these people are murdering our children with their poisonous vaccins.
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