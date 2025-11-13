BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DOJ RELEASES TRANSCRIPTS AND AUDIO 🔞 FROM ASSISTANT AG INTERVIEW WITH GHISLAINE MAXWELL
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
87 views • 2 days ago

Mila Joy - The DOJ just released the transcripts and audio from the Assistant AG Todd Blanche’s interview with Ghislaine Maxwell.


The interview PROVES Trump had nothing to do with Epstein after word started spreading about Epstein’s pedo ways.


Source: https://x.com/MilaLovesJoe/status/1988674695315747280


Thumbnail: https://x.com/AmberWoods100/status/1987541906235052191


Amber Speaks Up

@AmberWoods100

·

Nov 9

Replying to @AmberWoods100

7/


After reportedly giving two days of “interviews” to Trump’s former personal attorney, Todd Blanche, Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to this lower-security prison camp.


Transcripts from these interviews are publicly available (I’ll link at end of thread) not only does she sound unrepentant and completely without remorse, she also tries to discredit survivors on the record.


Photo not my own, Ghislaine Maxwell in prison before transfer to “Club Fed” where she says her conditions are much improved and she’s happier

