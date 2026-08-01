The Siege of Paris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚔️ **The Vikings didn't just raid Paris... they almost changed history.**
When the most feared warriors of the age sailed into the heart of Francia, they expected another easy victory. They were wrong.
🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2GNUe1RRddaUTVcPDekuMz?si=aa03e20054234aa1
#vikings
#SiegeOfParis
#vikinghistory
#historyfacts
#historypodcast
#EuropeanHistory
1