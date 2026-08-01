The Siege of Paris

⚔️ **The Vikings didn't just raid Paris... they almost changed history.**





When the most feared warriors of the age sailed into the heart of Francia, they expected another easy victory. They were wrong.





🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2GNUe1RRddaUTVcPDekuMz?si=aa03e20054234aa1





#vikings

#SiegeOfParis

#vikinghistory

#historyfacts

#historypodcast

#EuropeanHistory