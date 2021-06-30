© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
L.A., Biden urge you to put your mask back on: Rep. Jordan goes off on Dr. Fauci | STINCHFIELD
Follow
3
Share
Report
400 views • June 30, 2021
Reports indicate that Los Angeles County is urging residents to put their face covering back on regardless of vaccination status, even in indoor settings, and the Biden administration is weighing announcing the same thing - Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio joins STINCHFIELD to sound off on the reason he and many lawmakers see as the reason for this prolonged 'medical tyranny,' Dr. Anthony Fauci. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.