Kushner says Gaza looks like someone dropped a nuke on it, but when asked if he considers it a genocide, he says no - 60 Minutes, clip

Twink Kushner says Gaza looks like someone dropped a nuke on it, but when asked if he considers it a genocide, he says no.
(that would be admitting what Israel is doing, so he can't say the Truth, same as the other Jews prospering off Gaza.)
(The real estate man sees it as Capital Gains, clearing property for Israel, then divided up by Elites along with Trump?)