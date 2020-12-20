© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ATF & Stabilizing Braces | Hunters, Fudds, Jocks & Operators UNITE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • December 20, 2020
The ATF has opened a public comment period in regards to potential future classifications of firearms utilizing stabilizing braces. This is time sensitive and it is important to use the link below to get those comments in as quickly as possible.
ATF 2020R-10 Comments
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/18/2020-27857/objective-factors-for-classifying-weapons-with-stabilizing-braces
ATF 2020R-10 Print Document
https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-27857.pdf
ATF 2020R-10 Audio Document
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVY7_b4cfUM
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
ATF 2020R-10 Comments
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/18/2020-27857/objective-factors-for-classifying-weapons-with-stabilizing-braces
ATF 2020R-10 Print Document
https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-27857.pdf
ATF 2020R-10 Audio Document
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVY7_b4cfUM
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.