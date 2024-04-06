RUBY & LATYPOVA: ALL Vaccines are MRNA. FLU SHOT ALERT. Entire Vaccine INDUSTRY converting to mRNA.

The entire VACCINE INDUSTRY is converting to mRNA. Flu Shot ALERT. Dr Jane Ruby & Sasha Latypova.
ALL flu shots contain mRNA. 37:30 minutes (on orig vid below). Albert Bourla the CEO of Pfizer statement at Davos 2023 on seasonal flu (influenza) shot containing mRNA. Synthetic vs traditional lab generation of vaccines.
FULL SHOW: LEAKED PHARMA TAPE CONFIRMS DOD INTENTIONALLY KILLING AMERICANS, Feb 14, 2024
"Astra Zeneca leaked audio reveals Covid was, and continues to be, a DOD operation to kill Americans. Former Pharma R&D Executive, Sasha Latypova returns to the show to expose DOD contracts with pharma for mass genocide of the American people."
Jane Ruby: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby
Sasha Latypova: https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/audio-leaked-from-astrazeneca-covid?r=1f1858&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post
ASTRA ZENECA Pascal Soriot and Mark Esser. Feb 4, 2020 TRANSCRIPT is at:
STATEofTheNATION.co https://stateofthenation.co/?p=209687
