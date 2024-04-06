Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
RUBY & LATYPOVA: ALL Vaccines are MRNA. FLU SHOT ALERT. Entire Vaccine INDUSTRY converting to mRNA.
channel image
EnergyMe333
224 Subscribers
Shop now
251 views
Published 13 hours ago

The entire VACCINE INDUSTRY is converting to mRNA. Flu Shot ALERT.  Dr Jane Ruby & Sasha Latypova.

ALL flu shots contain mRNA. 37:30 minutes (on orig vid below). Albert Bourla the CEO of Pfizer statement at Davos 2023 on seasonal flu (influenza) shot containing mRNA.  Synthetic vs traditional lab generation of vaccines.

FULL SHOW: LEAKED PHARMA TAPE CONFIRMS DOD INTENTIONALLY KILLING AMERICANS, Feb 14, 2024

https://rumble.com/v4ng2u2-leaked-pharma-tape-confirms-dod-intentionally-killing-americans.html

"Astra Zeneca leaked audio reveals Covid was, and continues to be, a DOD operation to kill Americans. Former Pharma R&D Executive, Sasha Latypova returns to the show to expose DOD contracts with pharma for mass genocide of the American people."

Jane Ruby: https://rumble.com/c/DrJaneRuby

Sasha Latypova: https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/audio-leaked-from-astrazeneca-covid?r=1f1858&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post

ASTRA ZENECA Pascal Soriot and Mark Esser. Feb 4, 2020 TRANSCRIPT is at: 

STATEofTheNATION.co https://stateofthenation.co/?p=209687

More news at: www.EnergyMe333.com



Keywords
flu shotmrnavaccine contaminationjane rubysasha latypovalab synthesis of vaccinesflu vaccine alertvaccine industry change to mrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket