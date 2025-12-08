BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Be Good For Goodness Sake
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 1 day ago

12/7/2025

Galatians 6:9-10 Be Good For Goodness Sake

Intro:  What Christmas song is that line from?........  Santa Claus is Coming to town!  “He see’s you when you’re sleeping, He knows when you’re awake, he knows when you’ve been bad or good so be good for goodness sake!”   …. In this world today we can get over-whelmed with all the evil going on in the world. We can be stressed out.  It wears us out hearing and seeing all the Godlessness going on in the world.  So God has given us a passage for that….actually many passages…… but we are going to look at this familiar portion of scripture today.  We should be good not For His sake for only He is good!

Keywords
biblemystery babylonend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy