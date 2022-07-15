X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - What Would Happen If Audits Extended To All Family Members Of Such Elected Official

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2825a - July 15, 2022

What Would Happen If Audits Extended To All Family Members Of Such Elected Official

The fake news cannot hide it anymore, they are now blaming [JB] for the disastrous economy. They can no longer cover for him, it's all falling apart, GR, GND etc. What if each elected official was audited including their family members?

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