X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - What Would Happen If Audits Extended To All Family Members Of Such Elected Official

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2825a - July 15, 2022
What Would Happen If Audits Extended To All Family Members Of Such Elected Official
The fake news cannot hide it anymore, they are now blaming [JB] for the disastrous economy. They can no longer cover for him, it's all falling apart, GR, GND etc. What if each elected official was audited including their family members?
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.