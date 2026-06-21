The Viral Couple That’s Tearing Down Walls And Blowing Back Darkness - Donald and Tiffanny Schuler

We sat down with Donald and Tiffanny Schuler, the viral couple behind the powerful shofar moment in Washington D.C. that had people talking, praying, and asking: what just happened in the spirit? After Amanda Grace released a prophetic word about blowing the shofar over Washington D.C., Donald and Tiffanny felt the call to obey. What followed was a bold act of faith, intercession, and spiritual authority as they sounded the shofar in the belly of the nation and declared that the walls of darkness must come down. In this powerful conversation, the Shulers share the story behind that moment, their marriage, their commitment to purity and covenant, the meaning of the shofar, spiritual warfare, the names of God, and why they believe America’s battle is not political first — it is spiritual.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowDonald and Tiffanny SchulerWEBSITE: https://www.donaldschulerjr.com/DONALD’S INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/donaldschulerjr/TIFFANNY’S INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/tiffannyschuler/YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@straightupwiththeschulersDonald and Tiffanny Schuler are a bold, faith-filled husband and wife team passionate about bringing the light of God into every room they enter. Known for their viral shofar moment in Washington D.C., the Schulers carry a deep conviction for worship, prophetic ministry, spiritual authority, covenant marriage, and declaring the name of Yeshua over America.Donald is a former Division I football player, worship leader, screenwriter, and prophetic voice with a deep family legacy of ministry. Tiffanny is a Proverbs 31 woman, businesswoman, and powerful intercessor who stands alongside her husband in faith, worship, and spiritual warfare.Together, Donald and Tiffanny are using their voices, their marriage, their shofars, and their obedience to call people back to God, strengthen families, and declare that the walls of darkness must come down.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: