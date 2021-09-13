© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
9 13 21 When ALL seems LOST we CONTINUE to STAND STRONG INSPIRATION continues PRAY
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • September 14, 2021
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ https://healthwithawk.com/
————————————————
Prepare your 4-week supply of food today
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
—————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Fallen
Song by Kevin Graham
https://artlist.io/song/12965/fallen?search=fallen
How to make HCQ
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site
https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Covidian Cult
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7133
More truth about 9/11
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iu7zQw4sSYkv/
Greece
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47427
Trudeoa called out
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47432
Ice Cream truck Biden
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47265
Portugese Judge takes em down
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47282
Fascism on FOX
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47306
Boxing We Want Trump
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47354
Special Forces and Guinea
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47416
CA voting rigged
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47416
Ivermectin
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47465
CA election Fraud
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47645
Baby Jitters with mom Jax
https://t.me/wakingup1984channel/15251
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ https://healthwithawk.com/
————————————————
Prepare your 4-week supply of food today
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
—————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Fallen
Song by Kevin Graham
https://artlist.io/song/12965/fallen?search=fallen
How to make HCQ
https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Fight the Mandates site
https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Covidian Cult
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7133
More truth about 9/11
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iu7zQw4sSYkv/
Greece
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47427
Trudeoa called out
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47432
Ice Cream truck Biden
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47265
Portugese Judge takes em down
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47282
Fascism on FOX
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47306
Boxing We Want Trump
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47354
Special Forces and Guinea
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47416
CA voting rigged
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47416
Ivermectin
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47465
CA election Fraud
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/47645
Baby Jitters with mom Jax
https://t.me/wakingup1984channel/15251
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.