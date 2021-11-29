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German Doctor Murdered in Exposing Graphene Oxide in Injections
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213 views • November 29, 2021
1. There have been hundreds (maybe thousands) of vaccidents where people who have been injected lose control of vehicles. Now there's dozens of small plane crashes for the same reason. Airliners have up to three qualified pilots so if one drops dead at the controls another can take over, but small planes usually only have one pilot.
https://www.brighteon.com/3c6ff065-dccd-4ae2-a699-cba398e3fbd5
2. Dr. Carrie Madej talks about the live Organisms she saw in Covid Jabs vials under a microscope. She also explains why some people suffer side effects and die, while others experience nothing at all after the jab. We do know that some jabs contain saline solution and others contain the mRNA poison.
https://www.brighteon.com/03a991f8-f6ba-4c71-9a6d-ed15ea1c4590
3. URGENT WARNING FOR THE VACCINATED: Rid Your Body Of Graphene Oxide Or Nanobots
https://www.brighteon.com/0361c559-0dca-43f3-b237-8ca30e815323
4. Dr. Lee Merritt (TheMedicalRebel.com) talks about self-disseminating vaccines, mice in Australia, shedding, and how the vaccine might distribute in the body.
https://www.brighteon.com/57726739-177a-4efa-b1ba-3894d536851e
5. German Doctor Murdered in Exposing Graphene Oxide in Injections
https://www.brighteon.com/5a8b387a-6e78-43fd-b11e-612a11e3a44b
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/3c6ff065-dccd-4ae2-a699-cba398e3fbd5
2. Dr. Carrie Madej talks about the live Organisms she saw in Covid Jabs vials under a microscope. She also explains why some people suffer side effects and die, while others experience nothing at all after the jab. We do know that some jabs contain saline solution and others contain the mRNA poison.
https://www.brighteon.com/03a991f8-f6ba-4c71-9a6d-ed15ea1c4590
3. URGENT WARNING FOR THE VACCINATED: Rid Your Body Of Graphene Oxide Or Nanobots
https://www.brighteon.com/0361c559-0dca-43f3-b237-8ca30e815323
4. Dr. Lee Merritt (TheMedicalRebel.com) talks about self-disseminating vaccines, mice in Australia, shedding, and how the vaccine might distribute in the body.
https://www.brighteon.com/57726739-177a-4efa-b1ba-3894d536851e
5. German Doctor Murdered in Exposing Graphene Oxide in Injections
https://www.brighteon.com/5a8b387a-6e78-43fd-b11e-612a11e3a44b
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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