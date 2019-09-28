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Best Inventions and Innovations from Ancient Egypt!
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24 views • September 28, 2019
What were some of the best inventions and innovations by the ancient Egyptians? Did you know that they were the first ones to come up with prosthetics? Or that the world’s first known lock comes from Egypt?! Find out about all the most interesting inventions and innovations that came from the ancient egyptians!
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