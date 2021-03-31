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StealthFyre | The E.P.C. - A Lightweight Bug Out Bag For Your Vehicle | Part 2
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51 views • March 31, 2021
In this video, we'll get into the interior of the bag to discuss the various uses of the many tools I included in the package. We'll also discuss the contents of the 5-day food pack I put together and the thought process behind it.
The E.P.C., or Emergency Preparedness Cache, is a lightweight emergency bag designed around the Rule of 3's. The contents are chosen to meet the requirements of your 3 basic necessities while experiencing an emergency situation. These 3 necessities are: heat/shelter, water, and food.
This bag was constructed with considerations in mind that many other bags ignore. Chief among them is your ability to remain undetected when making your way to safety. The E.P.C. includes our StealthFyre Bush Runner stove for this very purpose, because it's our smallest available Dakota Fire Hole style stove.
You can learn more about our Bush Runner kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/an-overview-of-the-bush-runner-survival-stove/
If you would like to purchase a Bush Runner of your own, you can find them here:
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-bush-runner/
The E.P.C., or Emergency Preparedness Cache, is a lightweight emergency bag designed around the Rule of 3's. The contents are chosen to meet the requirements of your 3 basic necessities while experiencing an emergency situation. These 3 necessities are: heat/shelter, water, and food.
This bag was constructed with considerations in mind that many other bags ignore. Chief among them is your ability to remain undetected when making your way to safety. The E.P.C. includes our StealthFyre Bush Runner stove for this very purpose, because it's our smallest available Dakota Fire Hole style stove.
You can learn more about our Bush Runner kits here:
https://stealthfyre.com/an-overview-of-the-bush-runner-survival-stove/
If you would like to purchase a Bush Runner of your own, you can find them here:
https://stealthfyre.com/product/stealthfyre-bush-runner/
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