Can You Take Fenbendazole And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Fenbendazole USP Grade (>99% purity) Capsules And Powder:


Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder With Or Without 4oz Dropper Bottle:


What Is Fenbendazole?

Fenbendazole Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven)

The Fenbendazole (Human) Parasite Protocol

Fenbendazoles Anti Cancer Protocol!


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More!

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits!

Methylene Blue Contraindications - (Safety Info)

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol

The Methylene Blue Daily Protocol - (Updated)

The Methylene Blue Loading Protocol - (Updated)

The Methylene Blue Fasting Protocol


My Methylene Blue Facebook Group:


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan?


Can You Take Fenbendazole And Methylene Blue On The Same Day?


Fenbendazole is a very potent anti-cancer and anti-parasitic medication, and Methylene Blue is a blue organic nootropic dye; both of these things also have many other benefits when ingested safely and correctly.


I am a huge advocate of both of these for healing and detoxing the body of many different things, and because of all the videos I have made on these, many people ask me frequently: can these both be taken on the same day safely or not?


So, I have created this video to answer this so you can gain clarity around this question if you want to!


