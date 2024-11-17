"Why This Election Was For Protecting Christian Freedom"





In this episode, we explore the critical role that Christian faith and biblical principles played in this election. As Christians, we are called not only to uphold our faith in our personal lives but also to engage thoughtfully and prayerfully in the political landscape.

Join us as we discuss how God’s design for authority and governance is reflected in America’s unique political system, and why it's essential for believers to participate in the public square. We'll dive into current political issues, examining how policies and leaders align (or fail to align) with Christian values, particularly around topics like moral character, religious freedom, and family values.

We'll also discuss how Christians can remain faithful to their convictions while navigating a polarized and rapidly changing cultural landscape. Whether it’s responding to policies that challenge biblical ethics or standing for truth in a world of censorship and political pressure, this episode will encourage you to be a faithful witness in every sphere of society.

Tune in for a biblical perspective on why Christians voted, and how our faith compels us to be engaged and active in shaping the future of our nation.



