🎵Bud Frogs

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[singer A]
Bud
Wise
Er
Bud
Wise
Er
Bud
Wise
Er
Bud
Wise
Er
[instrumental]
[singer B]
[staccato woodblock clicks, syncopated rhythm]
[resonant wooden box strikes enter, low frequency]
[cowbell accents on off-beats]
[transition]
[singer A]
Bud
Wise
Er
Bud
Wise
Er
Bud
Wise
Er
Bud
Wise
Er
[melodic interlude]
[singer B]
[rapid sixteenth-note woodblock rolls]
[ensemble unison hits, fortissimo]
[fading woodblock pattern]
[final resonant strike on wooden box]