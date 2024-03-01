BIDEN STUNNING ADMISSION ON FIRE CAUSE*AMARILLO SMART CITY?*ILLEGAL SHOT 3 COPS*STATEHOUSE LOCKDOWN*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/Kanthan2030/status/1762820064560976183?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/GMB/status/1763084258539720968?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1763257717177676080

https://twitter.com/Sprinter99800/status/1763337562326974528

https://statetechmagazine.com/article/2022/04/7-smart-cities-watch-2022-and-beyond

https://www.axios.com/2023/09/20/amarillo-ai-avatar-webiste-digital-assistant

https://www.amarillopioneer.com/blog/2023/8/2/city-talks-benefits-amp-risks-as-council-approves-digital-human

https://www.myhighplains.com/news/local-news/city-of-amarillo-starts-long-range-plan-vision-2045/

https://twitter.com/whiteneck81/status/1763343478958731298

https://twitter.com/Resistance20001/status/1760308322287190108

https://twitter.com/therubberduck79/status/1763336597293216170?s=46&t=mTWgDPhvrzzihkADxzeOqQ

https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1763347530446999632

https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1763249845052346759

https://twitter.com/AP/status/1763347563497885832

https://twitter.com/unlimited_ls/status/1762928039904645172

https://twitter.com/AWainwrightTV/status/1763336108308574529

https://twitter.com/CarterElliottIV/status/1763332076474876195

https://twitter.com/YWNReporter/status/1763334626729443396