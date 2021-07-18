SHOCKING: Vaccine Deaths Exceed Actual Covid Deaths According To The CDC

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There are now 9,125 reported deaths from the COVID-19 vaccinations across the United States this year.
The number of deaths linked to vaccines this year has absolutely skyrocketed. According to the CDC’s own data, in 2021 in the first 3 months, the VAERS website recorded over 1,750 deaths due to vaccines in the US.
Last week they were reporting 6,985 deaths, and this week that number jumped up 2,043 to 9,048
There have been 411,931 adverse reactions reported to the vaccine.
Also, last week there were 1,505 COVID-19 deaths in the United States.
That means there were more Covid vaccine deaths in the United States last week than Covid deaths in the United States last week.
Reminder this totals more deaths from the C-19 vaccines than ALL other vaccines combined in the history of use of vaccines.
See GateWay Pundit article here: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/shock-report-covid-19-vaccine-deaths-last-week-us-covid-19-deaths/
Israel has some interesting closer to reality stats: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/experimental-vaccine-death-rate-for-israels-elderly-40-times-higher-than-covid-19-deaths-researchers